ArmLur.am: Tense situation nearby Armenian Genocide Memorial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

There was a tense situation Saturday morning in front of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, from where the people had to walk toward the Armenian Genocide Memorial—on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy, ArmLur.am reported.

The reason was that the entrances for the people were already closed as of 8am, whereas in the official message it was noted that the official ceremony will start at 9am.

The people were complaining, and many of them even threw their flowers away and left, not waiting for the road to reopen.
