Missing Indonesian submarine believed to have depleted oxygen
The missing Indonesian submarine is believed to have run out of oxygen, but the search continues. There are 53 people on board the submarine, Fox News reported.

Submarine KRI Nanggala 402 went missing on Wednesday after diving during a training exercise. Authorities believe the oxygen will run out by 3:00 am local time on Saturday.

The US Navy and a number of other countries joined the search, but the ship has not yet been found.

Authorities fear the ship has sunk as deep as 2,300 feet, making it beyond the reach of rescuers. At this depth, the ship's hull can be damaged.
