Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne: France will continue to support Armenia in case of new challenges
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

This year is special for France, since this day marks exactly 20 years since France recognized the fact of the Armenian Genocide by force of law, French Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, noted during his speech in Yerevan.

According to him, the French president was not satisfied with what had been achieved and decided to go a little further. 

“For three years now, the day of commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide has been marked as a memorable day in the official state calendar of France.

And everyone in France pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide in his own way," he noted adding that this day has a special meaning for France for another, no less significant reason. According to him, in this way France expresses its gratitude to the Armenian community of the country, which has become an integral part of French society and made a significant contribution both to the country and to the people of France as a whole.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
