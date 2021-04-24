11 prominent Europeans deliver video messages on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary

The Armenian National Committee of the Netherlands has issued a statement on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, also, presenting the respective messages by a number of prominent European figures addressed to the Armenian people and the world.
"The crime committed against the Armenian people is an insurmountable decline of human justice, as it has not found its recognition and compensation after 106 years.
106 years later, Turkey and Azerbaijan have not given up [their] devilish plan to exterminate the Armenian people, and another attempt to suppress—with weapons—the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] liberation struggle is a vivid proof of that.
(…) it is impossible to break the will of the Armenian people and their desire to live freely. (…).
(…) there are millions of righteous people who defend our sacred struggle. Today we publish here the words of these noble people of Europe addressed to the Armenian people and the entire world," the aforesaid statement reads, in particular.