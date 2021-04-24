News
Argentina FM issues video message on Armenian Genocide remembrance day
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina, Felipe Sola, has issued a video message on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. He noted that since 2007, Argentina has been commemorating the victims of this tragedy, every year on April 24.

"We [Argentina] are doing this based on many circumstances. First of all, the tribute that all men and women of the world are obliged to pay to the memory of the victims of this huge tragedy. Secondly because we have a very important Armenian community, many of whose representatives have come and found refuge in Argentina after that tragic time for the Armenian people. (…). There is a fraternal friendship between our peoples," Sola added.

He stressed that Argentina attaches importance to respect for others, diversity, and the views of other people.

Sola noted that they have always fought diligently to ensure that there will be no impunity for those who have violated human rights. "We are doing this for the sake of memory, which is one of the most important elements of that struggle. Therefore, on this April 24, we do not want to forget the Armenian people, the Genocide, and we want that memory to serve, so that we will never have to resolve disputes like that again, or witness their resolution in the world by such means," the Argentine FM concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
