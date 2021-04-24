Netherlands FM sends letter to Armenia colleague on Genocide anniversary

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Stef Blok, has sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ara Aivazian, on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
In the letter, Blok conveyed, on behalf of the Dutch government, deep assurances of respect to the families of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Emphasizing the importance of mutual readiness to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries, the Dutch FM expressed hope for the strengthening and development of ties between Armenia and the Netherlands.