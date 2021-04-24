PM: Murder of police employee was an attack on France

The murder of a police officer in the suburbs of Paris was an attack on the French Republic, Reuters reported referring to Prime Minister Jean Castex.
The day before, a police officer was stabbed by a man who entered the police station in Rambouillet.
"Once again, the Republic has been attacked. Once again, the French state has been threatened. We will not let this go by," Castex said on Saturday.
President Emmanuel Macron responded by saying that France was again the victim of a terrorist attack.
The attacker, a Tunisian citizen residing in France, was shot and killed by police officers.
A judicial source said the attacker had shouted "Allahu Akbar", or "God is greatest". The French counter-terrorism prosecutor said the attacker had previously examined the crime scene.