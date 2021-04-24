8 people die after glacier triggers avalanche in India

At least eight people have died after a glacier triggered an avalanche in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.
384 were saved, Reuters reported.
"Eight bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are in progress," a defence ministry official told reporters on Saturday, adding that six of those rescued were in critical condition.
Access to the road was closed in 4-5 places due to numerous landslides after an avalanche hit the Chamoli area in Uttarakhand on Friday evening, the official said.
Efforts are underway to re-establish communications as roads are closed due to heavy snowfall, State Chief Minister Tirat Singh Rawat said on Twitter after aerial photographs of the area.
Glacier collapse and landslides in the state in February led to flash flooding that killed more than 200 people.