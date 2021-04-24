YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday attended—at the Yerevan city—the opening ceremony of the exhibition, entitled "Heritage in danger: Artsakh," the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The event was attended also by president Gerard Larcher of the French Senate, as well as representatives of international delegations visiting Yerevan on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and ambassadors of the countries accredited to Armenia.
This exhibition presents more than 120 photographs representing the historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the first books published in Shushi town of Artsakh, and manuscripts and carpets created in Artsakh.
The exhibition is accompanied by short videos—on the big screens—about some of the endangered Armenian treasures.
The "Heritage in danger: Artsakh" exhibition will be open until May 2.