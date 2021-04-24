Wreath laid on behalf of ex-President Kocharyan at Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN. - A wreath has been laid on behalf of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, on Saturday’s 106th anniversary of this tragedy.
Thousands of people are heading for the memorial since the morning. The Prime Minister, the President, the National Assembly speaker, and many other officials have visited it in the morning.
Unlike 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this April 24 there is no restriction on access to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.