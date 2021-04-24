Albanian President accuses US ambassador of interfering in country's internal affairs

Albanian President accused the US ambassador of interfering in the country's internal affairs, AP reported.

President Ilir Meta spoke harshly about Ambassador Yuri Kim during a television talk show and called on the American diplomat to stop supporting Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is violating the elections.

While the show was on air, the ambassador sent a text message to Mete and also tweeted about Sunday's election, responding to Mete's warning that Albanians would take pitchforks and other tools if the prime minister tried to manipulate the vote or the results.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to threaten that citizens will take up “pitchforks” on April 25 or if they don’t like the result of elections,"' the ambassador wrote. ”These threats deserve condemnation. Those who incite violence will be held responsible for the results of their words and actions. Stop."

The two largest political parties in Albania are bitter electoral contenders. Clashes between supporters of the Rama government and the opposition ended Wednesday with the death of one of the leading supporters of the ruling Socialist Party. Police said the victim was shot to death, allegedly by a member of the opposition Democratic Party.