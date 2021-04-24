Turkey counts on Qatar investment to develop and commission Akinci Tiha drone project

Turkey is counting on Qatar's investment to develop and commission the Akinci Tiha drone project.
According to The Arab Weekly, citing a well-informed Turkish source, the unannounced visit of the head of the Turkish defense industrial corporation Ismail Demir to Qatar focused on attempts to obtain Qatari funding.
Demir presented the details of a new project, which is a relatively large multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which Turkey turns into a kind of tank aircraft equipped with various weapons, the newspaper writes.
Turkish Defense Industries Corporation is a large military manufacturing establishment under the personal control of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The company announced that it has successfully tested intelligent equipment on a new UAV and is working to develop MIM-T ammunition, improve the effectiveness of their warheads and increase their range.