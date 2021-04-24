Missing Indonesian submarine is found

An Indonesian submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali sank, AFP reported.

The search team found parts from the KRI Nanggala 402, including items from the inside of the vessel, which had already run out of oxygen.

Authorities said the German-built ship was supplied with sufficient oxygen for just three days after losing power. Deadline expired early Saturday.

The navy displayed several items, including a piece of a torpedo and a bottle that was used to lubricate the submarine's periscope. They also found a prayer rug used by Muslims.

The submarine - one of five in the Indonesian navy - disappeared early Wednesday during a combat torpedo exercise off an Indonesian resort island.

There were 53 people on board.

Authorities did not offer a possible explanation for the submarine's sudden disappearance and did not comment on questions about whether the vessel was overloaded.