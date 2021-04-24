News
Saturday
April 24
News
Saturday
April 24
Greek President honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
Greek President honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. 

She laid a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square in Athens, paying tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the 1915 Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

Sakellaropoulou called the massacres of Armenians a tragedy that was indelibly imprinted in the first decades of the 20th century, a genocide that crushed the thriving Christian core in the South Caucasus and almost destroyed the ancient people.
This text available in   Русский
