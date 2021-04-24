CIA director was secretly visiting Afghanistan

CIA Director William Burns recently made an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital, Kabul, the Associated Press reported, citing a senior Afghan source.

In addition, a senior former Afghan security official who is familiar with the country's counterterrorism program said that two of the six units trained and operated by the CIA to track the militants have already been transferred to Afghan control.

The CIA declined to comment on the director's visit to Kabul. According to sources, Burns secretly visited Afghanistan over the weekend. They did not say who Burns met with, but noted that discussions were about Afghanistan's readiness after the US withdrawal.

Burns recently told Congress that neither al-Qaeda nor ISIS terrorists can save attacks on US forces. However, when the time comes for the withdrawal of the US military, the ability of the US government to respond to threats will diminish, it’s just a fact, he said.