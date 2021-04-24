News
Garo Paylan: Turkey can heal the wounds of the Armenian people
Garo Paylan: Turkey can heal the wounds of the Armenian people
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Turkey can heal the wounds of the Armenian people, a member of the Turkish parliament of Armenian origin and member of the pro-Kurdish People's Democracy Party Garo Paylan tweeted on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

He noted that the Armenian Genocide took place on these lands, and therefore justice can be achieved only on these lands. 

“Turkey can heal the wounds of the Armenian people. I respectfully remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide, who waited for justice for 106 years," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
