US: Mother of five fired from job after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccination

In the United States, a mother of five was fired from her job after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Kark reported.
Samantha Wise was fired on March 3, local media reported.
“They actually did it– they really fired me– I didn’t think it was really going to happen,” cried Samantha Wise. “I knew most everybody’s names that came in there. I liked making people’s day. That’s my main thing in life is to just make people smile.”
After Samantha refused to get the vaccine, she was ordered to surrender her badge and key card.