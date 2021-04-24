News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
US: Mother of five fired from job after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccination
US: Mother of five fired from job after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccination
Region:World News
Theme: Society

In the United States, a mother of five was fired from her job after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Kark reported.

Samantha Wise was fired on March 3, local media reported.

“They actually did it– they really fired me– I didn’t think it was really going to happen,” cried Samantha Wise. “I knew most everybody’s names that came in there. I liked making people’s day. That’s my main thing in life is to just make people smile.”

After Samantha refused to get the vaccine, she was ordered to surrender her badge and key card.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranian President: Most provinces are on their way to peak of COVID-19 fourth wave
Speaking today, April 24, at a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against coronavirus...
 Spain detains man who infected 22 people with COVID-19
In the evening, the man passed the PCR analysis...
 Merkel urges Germans to accept nationwide restrictions
In her weekly video message to Merkel...
 Artsakh records 14 new cases of COVID-19
The health ministry once again urges to follow the instructions to avoid new outbreaks...
 Canadian PM says pandemic issue in country is critical situation
He added that the number of daily cases of infection over the past month has doubled...
 Israel and Bahrain reach agreement on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates
Bahrain's foreign ministry said in a statement that the latest deal constitutes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos