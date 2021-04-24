Macron says French and Armenian peoples are forever linked

The French and Armenian peoples are forever linked, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.
“April 24 is the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Armenian Genocide, we do not forget..Together we will fight against denial, hatred, violence. The French and Armenian peoples are forever linked," he wrote.
En ce 24 avril, journée de commémoration du génocide arménien, nous n’oublions pas. Nous lutterons ensemble contre le négationnisme, la haine, la violence. Le peuple français et le peuple arménien sont à jamais liés. pic.twitter.com/PLOrlhu0OD— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2021