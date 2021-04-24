Cardinal Leonardo Sandri says ‘Metz Yeghern’ is a stain on human history

French MFA Secretary of State: Recognition of independence is not a guarantee of security

French FM reitarates Paris position: Baku must free POWs

Valerie Boyer: France should create working group to punish Armenian Genocide

Anastasiades: We hold hands firmly with our Armenian brothers

IRGC forces eliminate terrorist cell in Sistan and Baluchistan provinces

France MPs plant fir at Armenia parliament garden

Justin Trudeau: The Armenian genocide showed the world the unconscionable cost of division, exclusion, and hatred

Armenia deputy FM: There is no dialogue with Turkey

Macron says French and Armenian peoples are forever linked

Merkel urges Germans to accept nationwide restrictions

European Parliament EPP group leader: We call on Turkey to fully recognize reality of Genocide (VIDEO)

Baroness Cox says she came to Armenian Genocide Memorial in anger because UK has not recognized this tragedy

Turkish authorities block bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin

Russia MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Garo Paylan: Turkey can heal the wounds of the Armenian people

Contribution of tourism industry to world GDP falls to 5.5%

Armenia President to Cyprus defense minister: To face challenges we must be ready for daily hard work

European People's Party calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

France Senate speaker on Armenia: Friends are like stars as they can be counted only at night

Missing Indonesian submarine is found

What will Armenia gain if Biden formally recognizes Genocide?

Iran announces prevention of attempts to infiltrate countries of ISIL terrorists

Greek President honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Wreath laid on behalf of ex-President Kocharyan at Armenian Genocide Memorial

Missing Indonesian submarine believed to have depleted oxygen

France Senate leader: Azerbaijan must immediately release all Armenian POWs

Putin and Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM attends "Heritage in danger: Artsakh" exhibition opening

Armenia defense minister: We have not had any casualties from adversary shooting in 4 months

Armenian Genocide: Torchlight procession held in Aleppo

Search for soldiers' bodies continues in Nagorno-Karabakh

MEPs: Negotiations on Turkey's EU membership should be officially suspended

FM: Armenian Genocide impunity continues to inspire those who plan new international crimes

EPP: We pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire

Netherlands FM sends letter to Armenia colleague on Genocide anniversary

PM: Murder of police employee was an attack on France

Argentina FM issues video message on Armenian Genocide remembrance day

11 prominent Europeans deliver video messages on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary

Apple to offer employees opportunity to voluntarily get vaccinated at company offices

Cyprus defense minister: Turkey’s aggressive behavior towards neighbors seeks promoting its revisionist agenda

Lebanon official to Armenians: You were killed by sword, we—by famine, blockade, but culprit is one

John Kerry: China is not doing enough to combat climate change

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Genocide memorial

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne: France will continue to support Armenia in case of new challenges

Montana Senate passes legislation to legalize recreational marijuana

Central American Parliament president: Armenia has paid very high price for freedom

ArmLur.am: Tense situation nearby Armenian Genocide Memorial

Bundestag Vice President calls on world to preserve memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Artsakh records 14 new cases of COVID-19

China is developing vaccine effective against COVID-19 various mutations

France Senate speaker: I am not Armenian but at this moment my heart beats like the heart of an Armenian

Al-Arabia: 10,000 people parade with torches in Yerevan in memory of 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey

EPP vice-chair on Armenian Genocide: We should never allow similar catastrophes to happen again

President: Aspiration to have strong, competitive, reasonable Armenia must be rooted in us

764 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Elizabeth Warren: I commend President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide

US State of Idaho recognizes Artsakh independence

Central American Parliament speaker pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenia parliament speaker: Pan-Turkish aspirations, ambitions have not changed

Artsakh President: We again have forcibly displaced people, generation of martyrs, lost homeland 106 years later

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Before being a claimant, let us be patriots as a nation!

France Senate speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia top officials visit Genocide Memorial

Armenia PM: Only condemnation of crime may prevent such crimes from recurring

Newspaper: Armenia "human rights activists" are engaged in legitimizing authorities’ actions

Pentagon chief offers to help Indonesia search for missing submarine

It is 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide, officials visiting Yerevan memorial (LIVE, PHOTOS)

Quake hits 15km from Yerevan

Zimbabwe to soon start selling rights to shoot 500 elephants

EDPS: Face recognition should be banned in Europe

Charles Michel convening face-to-face summit of EU leaders for May 25

Armenians mark 106th anniversary of Genocide

Canadian PM says pandemic issue in country is critical situation

1 person detained during torchlight procession in Yerevan

Bloomberg: Biden tells Erdogan he’ll call Armenian massacre a Genocide

Yerevan court declares Meghri mayor's detention unlawful

Participants of torchlight procession reaches Armenian Genocide memorial

Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan call on Taliban to renew commitment to peace process

White House confirms Biden will issue statement on Armenian Genocide commemoration

Israel and Bahrain reach agreement on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates

French President sends letter to his Armenian counterpart on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary

Armenia Investigative Committee: 19 persons charged under Syunik Province case, motions for arrest of 8 of them filed

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman visits courts along with members

Biden intends to nearly double taxes for the rich

Baroness Caroline Cox: I'm ashamed that the UK still hasn't recognized the Armenian Genocide

Opposition youth movement burns flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Yerevan

Yerevan court ends examination of appeal against lawfulness of Meghri mayor's detention, decision to be announced today

Armenian advocate: Judge declares detention of resident of Syunik Province's Agarak unlawful

French Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremonies in Yerevan

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief receives US Ambassador

Armenia Security Council Secretary: Peace treaty might be considered if Azerbaijan shows reasonable approach

Torch-lit march dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims kicks off at Freedom Square in Yerevan

Armenia economy minister presents concept paper on economic policy developed by ministry

Armenia Ombudsman meets with students of Yerevan State University

Latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, protests in Yerevan and police violent detentions, 23.04.21 digest

Armenian Civil Aviation Committee: Hijacked Boeing 737 to make landing in Yerevan today

Yerevan court examining appeal against lawfulness of Meghri mayor's detention

Armenian Iranologist: South Caucasus is a very important region for Iran

Karabakh Security Council Secretary meets with students and professors of Artsakh State University