News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Macron says French and Armenian peoples are forever linked
Macron says French and Armenian peoples are forever linked
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

 The French and Armenian peoples are forever linked, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

“April 24 is the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Armenian Genocide, we do not forget..Together we will fight against denial, hatred, violence. The French and Armenian peoples are forever linked," he wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cardinal Leonardo Sandri says ‘Metz Yeghern’ is a stain on human history
He added that the Armenian people...
 Valerie Boyer: France should create working group to punish Armenian Genocide
“Before leaving, I asked Speaker of the Senate Gerard Larcher...
 Anastasiades: We hold hands firmly with our Armenian brothers
“We stand with reverence and pain before their sacrifice...
 Justin Trudeau: The Armenian genocide showed the world the unconscionable cost of division, exclusion, and hatred
"Today on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we join Armenian communities...
 Armenia deputy FM: There is no dialogue with Turkey
Ankara has responded with preconditions…
 European Parliament EPP group leader: We call on Turkey to fully recognize reality of Genocide (VIDEO)
Manfred Weber issued a video message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos