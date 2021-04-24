News
Saturday
April 24
News
Justin Trudeau: The Armenian genocide showed the world the unconscionable cost of division, exclusion, and hatred
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian genocide showed the world the unconscionable cost of division, exclusion, and hatred, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said in a statement on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

"Today on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to remember those who lost their lives and who suffered from the senseless acts wrought upon the Armenian people. We also honour their descendants and all those who continue to live with the pain, trauma, and loss from this tragedy.

"The Armenian genocide showed the world the unconscionable cost of division, exclusion, and hatred. Canadavigorously opposes and condemns hate, intolerance, and xenophobia. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the fundamental rights and dignity of all human beings, and commit to continue working with our partners to make sure atrocities like these never happen again.

"We continue to be inspired by the strength and spirit of the Armenian people in the face of unimaginable hardship, and look forward with hope to a more peaceful, just tomorrow.

"On this sombre anniversary, I invite all Canadians to pause to remember the victims and those who survived the horrors of the Armenian genocide. We will continue to honour them by fighting hate, protecting the most vulnerable, and working to make our world a better one."
