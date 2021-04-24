French FM reitarates Paris position: Baku must free POWs

French Foreign Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne reiterated the position of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - the captives and hostages held by Azerbaijan should be released.
At a press conference on Saturday in Yerevan, the FM said that during his visit he met with the relatives of the prisoners.
Eleven students of the French University of Armenia died in the war.
"All of them were young and imagined the future of Armenia. You feel intense pain when you see the date of birth 2001-2002 on the tombstone. We expressed our most sincere condolences to the families," he noted.
The French diplomat recalled that the latest statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs noted the requirement to return prisoners and detainees in accordance with international norms.