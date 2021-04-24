News
Iranian President: Most provinces are on their way to peak of COVID-19 fourth wave
Iranian President: Most provinces are on their way to peak of COVID-19 fourth wave
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted the need to strengthen controls to stem the growing new wave of coronavirus infections and deaths, Tasnimnews reported.

Speaking today, April 24, at a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, Rouhani noted that most of Iran's provinces are on track to peak incidence of coronavirus amid the fourth wave of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations indicate that the situation is worsening, the president said.

According to him, they have no choice but to tighten control over the coming weeks.

Rouhani referred to the need to create special teams to monitor the situation and monitor compliance with the imposed health restrictions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
