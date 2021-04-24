News
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the breaking news as US President Joe Biden has recognized the atrocities against Armenians as genocide:

  • In his statement Biden noted that "each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring."

According to Biden, "the American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today."

  • Later Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan took to his Facebook to share the letter he sent to Biden, saying that Biden's 'principled position is a powerful step.'

"Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is possible not only to pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims, but also to prevent the recurrence of such crimes," PM noted in his letter.

Around 1.5 million Armenians were killed between 1915 and 1923. More than half a million Armenians dispersed around the world.

Armenian Genocide is recognized by numerous countries including Russia, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Canada, Venezuela, Argentina, the Vatican, and most US states. It was first acknowledged in 1965 by Uruguay.

This calamity is also recognized by the General Assembly of the United Nations, the European Parliament, the World Council of Churches, and several other international organizations.
