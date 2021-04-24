News
Saturday
April 24
Pallone speaks on official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US (VIDEO)
Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has issued a statement on the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the US.

Earlier, US president Joe Biden has issued a statement commemorating the Armenian massacres in 1915 using the term genocide.

In his statement Biden noted that "each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring." According to Biden, "the American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today."

"Official recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a powerful reminder that the we will not turn away when we know full well that crimes against humanity have been perpetrated," Pallone tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
