Armenia Deputy PM on US President Joe Biden's April 24th statement
Armenia Deputy PM on US President Joe Biden's April 24th statement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Joe Biden’s use of the word ‘genocide’ in his April 24th statement is a cornerstone for international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“It is necessary to praise the personal effort of the US President and the government’s action to call things by their names and the tremendous and unforgettable universal contributions that have been made for international recognition of that catastrophe.

I am definitely certain that Turkey will also recognize the Armenian Genocide sooner or later, and so, regardless of the development of Armenia-Turkey relations, the issue of the Armenian Genocide and its international recognition are of universal significance, and the talks about international recognition must never end. I believe every state must make maximum efforts to rule out the repetition of such horrors by assuming commitment.”
