News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
ARF-D Bureau welcomes US President's statement recognizing the Armenian Genocide
ARF-D Bureau welcomes US President's statement recognizing the Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyn political party has issued a statement welcoming the US President’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In its statement, the Bureau states the following: “April 24, 2020 is a historic day for Armenians since the US government, namely President Joe Biden, officially reaffirmed the fact of the Armenian Genocide. With this, the US joined the several countries, the legislatures and governments of which have recognized the Armenian Genocide.

The US President’s use of the word ‘Genocide’ is also very important these days because it is an actual assessment of the genocidal acts that Turkey directly and overtly committed during the recent 44-day war and has been committing for over a century.

This success is the result of the unwavering struggle that the US chapters of the ARF-D, the Armenian National Committees and Offices and thousands of dedicated individuals have led for decades. The ARF-D Bureau expresses its gratitude to all those who struggled for this success. This statement by the US government is unequivocal — the struggle continues until Turkey acknowledges its historical responsibility and makes fair reparations. The violated rights of Armenians must be restored. Armenia and Armenians must have their worthy place in the global family of nations. Armenians must have the opportunity to live and create in safety in their cradle. Let’s achieve more success and more victories.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dogu Perincek says Ankara must close Incirlik Air Base for US in response to Armenian Genocide recognition
This isn’t the first time Turkey is...
 Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden
To date, you have consistently talked...
 Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth
"On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 Armenia President: Recognition of Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act, thank you, President Biden
International recognition and condemnation of...
 Armenia PM, wife attend final "Remembrance Trilogy" concert dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary (PHOTO)
The “Remembrance Trilogy” began on...
 His Holiness Aram I: US President's wise and courageous act is highly applaudable
The wise and courageous act of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos