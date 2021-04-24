News
Armenia MFA issues statement on US President's official recognition of the Armenian Genocide
Armenia MFA issues statement on US President's official recognition of the Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The President of the United States clearly defines the mass atrocities committed against the Armenian people in the early 20th century as genocide. This is stated in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“We welcome the statement of the President Biden on the commemoration day of the Armenian Genocide, by which the President of the United States clearly defines the mass atrocities committed against the Armenian people in the early 20th century as genocide. It should be recalled that relevant resolutions recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide were adopted by the US the House of Representatives and Senate in 2019.

In the difficult days of the Armenian Genocide, the American Government and people selflessly helped and saved many lives from the clutches of death. The message of the US President continues this strong American tradition of standing by truth and justice.

The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is a universal issue of humanity. Today, the US authorities have unequivocally reiterated their commitment to human rights and the principles of humanity.

This statement makes a significant contribution to the global recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the prevention of genocides,” the statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
