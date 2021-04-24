Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan today attended the final concert dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide entitled “Remembrance Trilogy” at Karen Demirtchyan Sport and Concert Complex. The concert was held under the high patronage of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
The series of events entitled “Remembrance Trilogy” concluded with a performance of Tigran Mansurian’s “Requiem” by the State Symphonic Orchestra of Armenia, the State Chamber Choir of Armenia and Yerevan State Chamber Choir. The concert was also attended by the members of high-ranking delegations who are in Armenia to attend the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The “Remembrance Trilogy” began on April 23 at 11 p.m. with a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem” by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Academic Choir at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan. At midnight on April 24, Mozart’s “Requiem” was performed live by the State Chamber Choir of Armenia and Hover State Chamber Choir at Komitas Chamber Music Hall.
In this regard, Mediaport Telegram channel writes the following: “The concert organized under the patronage of Nikol Pashinyan was held in a half-empty hall, it was attended by members of his Cabinet and diplomats. The guests who weren’t state officials didn’t show up to the event. Most of the people in the hall were security officers.”