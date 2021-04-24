News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia PM, wife attend final "Remembrance Trilogy" concert dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary (PHOTO)
Armenia PM, wife attend final "Remembrance Trilogy" concert dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan today attended the final concert dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide entitled “Remembrance Trilogy” at Karen Demirtchyan Sport and Concert Complex. The concert was held under the high patronage of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The series of events entitled “Remembrance Trilogy” concluded with a performance of Tigran Mansurian’s “Requiem” by the State Symphonic Orchestra of Armenia, the State Chamber Choir of Armenia and Yerevan State Chamber Choir. The concert was also attended by the members of high-ranking delegations who are in Armenia to attend the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The “Remembrance Trilogy” began on April 23 at 11 p.m. with a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem” by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Academic Choir at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan. At midnight on April 24, Mozart’s “Requiem” was performed live by the State Chamber Choir of Armenia and Hover State Chamber Choir at Komitas Chamber Music Hall.

In this regard, Mediaport Telegram channel writes the following: “The concert organized under the patronage of Nikol Pashinyan was held in a half-empty hall, it was attended by members of his Cabinet and diplomats. The guests who weren’t state officials didn’t show up to the event. Most of the people in the hall were security officers.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden
To date, you have consistently talked...
 Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth
"On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 Armenia President: Recognition of Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act, thank you, President Biden
International recognition and condemnation of...
 His Holiness Aram I: US President's wise and courageous act is highly applaudable
The wise and courageous act of...
 Erdogan reiterates call to be good neighbor with Armenia in letter addressed to Patriarch Sahag Mashalian
According to the Turkish Hurriyet, besides...
 Erdogan, Aliyev negotiate over Biden's statement
Earlier today, US President Joe Biden...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos