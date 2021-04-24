News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden
Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today addressed a letter to US President Joe Biden, expressing gratitude for officially recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in his April 24th statement.

The letter particularly reads as follows:

“Your Excellency,

I read your April 24th statement with great excitement.

I warmly recall our meeting in 2015 when you attended the interreligious prayer dedicated to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Washington National Cathedral as US Vice-President.

What was more touching was the fact that you were bearing the Forget-Me-Not pin which was a symbol of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

By fate, six years later, you recognized the Armenian Genocide as the 46th President of the United States and stayed true to your commitment to the supremacy of human rights and fulfilled the promise you had made as a presidential candidate.

To date, you have consistently talked about and fought against the historical injustice, feeling the spirit of the crucial struggle of Armenian American survivors of the genocide and their generations who have made tremendous contributions to help the American society and political elite have a complete picture of the Armenian Genocide and the claims.

Honorable President, by recognizing the Armenian Genocide, you not only gave a just and clear evaluation of the historic events and irrefutable facts, meeting the expectations that millions of Armenian Americans and 10,000,000 Armenians (scattered across the globe due to the genocide) have had for 106 years, but also took a major step to underscore the commitment of states to prevent and abolish the crime of genocide.

Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth
"On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 Armenia President: Recognition of Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act, thank you, President Biden
International recognition and condemnation of...
 Armenia PM, wife attend final "Remembrance Trilogy" concert dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary (PHOTO)
The “Remembrance Trilogy” began on...
 His Holiness Aram I: US President's wise and courageous act is highly applaudable
The wise and courageous act of...
 Erdogan reiterates call to be good neighbor with Armenia in letter addressed to Patriarch Sahag Mashalian
According to the Turkish Hurriyet, besides...
 Erdogan, Aliyev negotiate over Biden's statement
Earlier today, US President Joe Biden...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos