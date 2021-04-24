Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today addressed a letter to US President Joe Biden, expressing gratitude for officially recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in his April 24th statement.
The letter particularly reads as follows:
“Your Excellency,
I read your April 24th statement with great excitement.
I warmly recall our meeting in 2015 when you attended the interreligious prayer dedicated to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Washington National Cathedral as US Vice-President.
What was more touching was the fact that you were bearing the Forget-Me-Not pin which was a symbol of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
By fate, six years later, you recognized the Armenian Genocide as the 46th President of the United States and stayed true to your commitment to the supremacy of human rights and fulfilled the promise you had made as a presidential candidate.
To date, you have consistently talked about and fought against the historical injustice, feeling the spirit of the crucial struggle of Armenian American survivors of the genocide and their generations who have made tremendous contributions to help the American society and political elite have a complete picture of the Armenian Genocide and the claims.
Honorable President, by recognizing the Armenian Genocide, you not only gave a just and clear evaluation of the historic events and irrefutable facts, meeting the expectations that millions of Armenian Americans and 10,000,000 Armenians (scattered across the globe due to the genocide) have had for 106 years, but also took a major step to underscore the commitment of states to prevent and abolish the crime of genocide.
Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”