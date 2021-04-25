News
Sunday
April 25
Dogu Perincek says Ankara must close Incirlik Air Base for US in response to Armenian Genocide recognition
Dogu Perincek says Ankara must close Incirlik Air Base for US in response to Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

After US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Turkey must immediately establish full control over Incirlik Air Base and return the deployed US troops to the United States. This is what leader of Homeland Party Dogu Perincek said in an interview with TASS today.

This isn’t the first time Turkey is speaking out about the possibility of closing the air base for US soldiers. Such rhetoric of Ankara usually sparks in light of threats from Washington, but there hasn’t been any specific action yet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
