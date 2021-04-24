Armenia President: Recognition of Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act, thank you, President Biden

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has thanked US President Joe Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
“Thank you, President Biden!
Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act. It is important for the Armenian people and all those people in the world who are seeking justice. It opens new perspectives for Armenia-US relations.
This helps make the world a better place.
International recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will help prevent genocide as a crime against humanity and abolish impunity for the crime around the world,” the President’s message reads.