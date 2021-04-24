News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia President: Recognition of Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act, thank you, President Biden
Armenia President: Recognition of Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act, thank you, President Biden
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has thanked US President Joe Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

“Thank you, President Biden!

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act. It is important for the Armenian people and all those people in the world who are seeking justice. It opens new perspectives for Armenia-US relations.

This helps make the world a better place.

International recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will help prevent genocide as a crime against humanity and abolish impunity for the crime around the world,” the President’s message reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden
To date, you have consistently talked...
 Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth
"On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 Armenia PM, wife attend final "Remembrance Trilogy" concert dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary (PHOTO)
The “Remembrance Trilogy” began on...
 His Holiness Aram I: US President's wise and courageous act is highly applaudable
The wise and courageous act of...
 Erdogan reiterates call to be good neighbor with Armenia in letter addressed to Patriarch Sahag Mashalian
According to the Turkish Hurriyet, besides...
 Erdogan, Aliyev negotiate over Biden's statement
Earlier today, US President Joe Biden...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos