Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth
Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power has shared a series of tweets commemorating the Armenian Genocide victims.

"On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, as we mourn all those who lost their lives, we are reminded that—no matter how long it takes—we can never give up on the pursuit of truth," she tweeted.

"Today is about the truth: That the Ottoman military marched the Armenians in this photo to their deaths. That all but 4 of the Armenian kids pictured were killed. That, as described in real-time by the US Ambassador there, a “campaign of race extermination”"

"VP @JoeBiden & I attended the somber 100th anniversary Mass @WNCathedral. That night, Biden told me that if he was ever in a position to do so, he would recognize the Armenian Genocide. Today, as President of the United States, he did just that," Samatha added.
Русский
