Fire in hospital in Iraq killed 27 people
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured in a fire in the COVID-19 ward of Ibn al-Khatib hospital in Baghdad.

The fire started on Saturday night due to an explosion of oxygen cylinders. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Qadimi expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims. He also announced the start of an investigation into the causes of the tragedy.

Investigators have already summoned hospital management, administrators, and security personnel for questioning, the Iraqi government tweeted.
