Iranian FM accuses US of medical terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of medical terrorism against Iranians and the accumulation of the COVID-19 vaccine to the detriment of other countries, Tasnimnews reported.
The minister noted that global vaccination should have been an adequate response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
However, many countries have been left alone in their fight against the pandemic, whether because of sanctions and medical terrorism against the Iranians, or malice against the Palestinians.
With a surplus of vaccines in the United States, many countries struggle to secure imports. Zarif noted that the accumulation of vaccines is tantamount to mass murder.