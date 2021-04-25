News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Iranian FM accuses US of medical terrorism
Iranian FM accuses US of medical terrorism
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of medical terrorism against Iranians and the accumulation of the COVID-19 vaccine to the detriment of other countries, Tasnimnews reported.

The minister noted that global vaccination should have been an adequate response to the global coronavirus pandemic. 

However, many countries have been left alone in their fight against the pandemic, whether because of sanctions and medical terrorism against the Iranians, or malice against the Palestinians.

With a surplus of vaccines in the United States, many countries struggle to secure imports. Zarif noted that the accumulation of vaccines is tantamount to mass murder.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos