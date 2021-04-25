Nikol Pashinyan has phone talks with Emmanuel Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed a number of issues by phone yesterday, April 24.
The Prime Minister highly assessed the role of France in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, noting that this is one of the important steps to prevent the repetition of such tragedies in the future.
Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the French people, adding that France has been and will support the Armenian people in overcoming difficulties.
The sides discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. The Prime Minister noted that he sees the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict solely on the principle of secession for the sake of salvation.
Nikol Pashinyan and Emanuel Macron also touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-French relations, as well as issues related to the internal political events in Armenia.