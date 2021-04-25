Artsakh MFA: This is a moral victory both Armenian people and entire civilized world

This is a moral victory, a victory not only for the Armenian people but for the entire civilized world, Artsakh Foreign Ministry has said in a statement following US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
"In his message on April 24, the President of the United States of America Joe Biden actually recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Artsakh MFA highly appreciates this important humane and political step of the President of the United States, who gave an adequate assessment of the atrocities committed by Turkey against millions of Armenians. This is a moral victory, a victory not only for the Armenian people but for the entire civilized world. This important victory is also the result of the consistent and purposeful work of the organizations of the Armenian Diaspora. We hope that this position of the US President will lay the foundation for condemning and preventing further genocides and crimes against humanity."