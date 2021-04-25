News
Iran presents new military developments
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The ground forces of the Iranian army presented several new military products, including air defense and electronic warfare.

Seven new developments by Iranian experts were presented at the event in Tehran. 

Developments include a radar warning system capable of detecting and suppressing airborne radars used in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and fighters; and an alert system to detect laser-guided weapons and neutralize air threats. Also presented was a microturbine engine - Ranesh-I, which can be used in various unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket systems.
