Armenian FM meets Cyprus defense minister

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian met today on Sunday with the defense minister of Cyprus Charalambos Petrides, who arrived in Armenia to participate in the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
During the meeting, Ayvazyan expressed gratitude to the defense minister for his participation and support in these important days for the Armenian people. He noted that this participation is a vivid manifestation of the age-old friendship between the Armenian and Cypriot peoples.
The parties highlighted the importance of the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide to prevent the repetition of such crimes in the region, especially in the light of the current policy of Turkey.
Ayvazyan expressed satisfaction with the dynamically developing political dialogue on the Armenian-Cypriot bilateral agenda, stressing that effective cooperation in various fields, as well as long-standing friendship between the two peoples, create a solid foundation for deepening interstate relations.
In this context, the importance of strengthening the agenda of the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus platform was noted.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon the issues of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the South Caucasus.