Rebel units of Somali Armed Forces enter northern regions of country's capital

Rebel units of the Somali Armed Forces entered the northern regions of the country's capital Mogadishu on Sunday to take control of them, TASS reported.
They do not exclude that in the next few hours they will start moving deeper into the city towards the presidential palace. The rebels who entered the capital moved in a column that consisted of several dozen units of army equipment.
Meanwhile, information began to arrive that in the north of Mogadishu, near the Fagah crossroads, a firefight had begun between the rebels and units remaining loyal to the country's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.
Demonstrators took to the streets of the capital, who also demand the resignation of the president. They block streets in the northern districts of the city and burn tires.