Sunday
April 25
Stanford engineers develop prototype exoskeleton to increase walking speed
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Stanford engineers have developed a prototype of an exoskeleton that attaches to the lower leg, thanks to motors and an algorithm, increases the speed of movement by about 40% compared to the usual, Hi-Tech + reported.

Thus, engineers propose to solve the problem of people who, due to age or health reasons, are not able to maintain a high pace of walking.

The exoskeleton consists of a frame that is attached under the knee and on the shoe. The motor and cables running along the entire length of the exoskeleton are controlled by an algorithm. All this harness helps to lift the heel and direct the toes down, pushing off the ground.

The speed mode of the exoskeleton showed the maximum increase in walking speed - 42%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
