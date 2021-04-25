New Chinese COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be tested in humans

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of its new recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, Xinhua reported.
The drug was developed by CNBG, a subsidiary of Sinopharm in the field of biomedical research.
It is the third COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by CNBG and approved for human trials. The trials were randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, according to the company.
According to CNBG Deputy General Manager Zhang Yuntao, the recombinant vaccine is a product of genetic engineering.
Unlike inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, the new vaccine does not require a high-level biosafety laboratory to produce and can quickly go into mass production. It is also intended for children from three years old.