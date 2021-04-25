News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
New Chinese COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be tested in humans
New Chinese COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be tested in humans
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of its new recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, Xinhua reported.

The drug was developed by CNBG, a subsidiary of Sinopharm in the field of biomedical research. 

It is the third COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by CNBG and approved for human trials. The trials were randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, according to the company.

According to CNBG Deputy General Manager Zhang Yuntao, the recombinant vaccine is a product of genetic engineering.

Unlike inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, the new vaccine does not require a high-level biosafety laboratory to produce and can quickly go into mass production. It is also intended for children from three years old.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran launches mass production of its own COVID-19 vaccine
It is planned to produce more than 30 million doses of the COVIRAN...
 US to provide additional aid to India in response to COVID-19 situation
The United States is working closely with the government of India...
 410 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day
A total of 14,189 people are currently being treated...
 US: Mother of five fired from job after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccination
Samantha Wise was fired on March 3...
 Iranian President: Most provinces are on their way to peak of COVID-19 fourth wave
Speaking today, April 24, at a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against coronavirus...
 Spain detains man who infected 22 people with COVID-19
In the evening, the man passed the PCR analysis...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos