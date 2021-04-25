Syrian MFA: Turkey left more than 1 million residents without drinking water

Syrian MFA condemns the inhuman attitude of the Turkish military authorities towards the population of the northeastern province of Hasakah, TASS reports.
The Turkish military left more than 1 million residents of the city of Hasakah, the administrative center of the Syrian province of the same name, without drinking water.
"The Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries cut off the water supply of the city and the surrounding areas for 16 days, stopping the work of the water pumping station in Alluk, north of Hasakah," the document says.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry draws the attention of the UN Security Council and the International Committee of the Red Cross to the criminal actions of Turkey, which creates unbearable conditions for the life of Syrian citizens in the northeast of the country. The document noted that since October 2019, Ankara has disabled the vital facility in Alluk 23 times, including as a result of shelling and bombing.
In Damascus, they demand an end to this inhuman practice against innocent residents who are deprived of drinking water during the coronavirus pandemic, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.