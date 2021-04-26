News
Monday
April 26
News
Person, 27, tries to commit suicide by jumping from Yerevan bridge
Person, 27, tries to commit suicide by jumping from Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 3:33am Monday, the national crisis management center received a report that a person was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the  Great Bridge of Hrazdan, more commonly known as Kievian Bridge, in the capital Yerevan.

It turned out that A. Kh.—born in 1994—had passed the barrier of this bridge, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian-NEWS.am.

This citizen's suicide attempt was prevented by the joint efforts of rescuers and a psychologist, this person was provided with psychological support, and then was taken to a Yerevan Police station.
