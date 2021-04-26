Yerevan municipal council opposition member gives up her seat

Hripsime Arakelyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders, is resigning from her respective mandate.
"Unfortunately, we all know what is happening in our country during the last 3 years, and to expect that it was possible to achieve any success with the [ruling My] Step [bloc] members were vain hopes.
And the disgraceful realities of the last seven months have made it impossible for me to discuss anything, to work, to be in the same [Yerevan city council] hall in sessions with these irresponsible people (…).
I renounce my mandate as a member of the Yerevan Council of Elders, I thank the Prosperous Armenia Party for the cooperation and trust it has had for the last 2.5 years.
I wish the PAP success in the upcoming [snap] NA [National Assembly] elections [slated for June 20]," Arakelyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook.