Armenia National Security Service solves case of taking large bribe by MOD official

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has solved another case of taking large bribe by a Defense Ministry official. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the NSS press center.
As per the respective statement, the officers of the Syunik provincial department of the NSS have solved a case of demanding and taking a large bribe from an employee of the Ministry of Defense to exempt a conscript from compulsory military service despite his not having any health problems that may be incompatible with military service.
Measures are being taken to find out all the circumstances of this case and all its perpetrators, and to bring them to account.