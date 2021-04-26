News
Monday
April 26
Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor
Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The search operations carried out in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has come under the control of Azerbaijan, did not yield any results on April 24. Armenian News- NEWS.am was informed about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Artsakh rescuers plan to continue Tuesday the search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent hostilities.

The location of these search operations will be announced in advance.
