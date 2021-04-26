FM: We have witnessed Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage pieces

Aliyev says they are working on realization of Zangezur transportation corridor

Europe can expand assistance to Armenia, says Lithuania FM

Armenia FM comments on reports about inviting Azerbaijan to EEU session

Lithuania FM on Azerbaijan actions: All captives, detainees must be returned

Russian embassy: Armenia, Russia have very wide field of cooperation

Independent MP: No mechanism to challenge Armenia parliament decision if Pashinyan is reelected PM in legislature

FM: Genocide's recognition and condemnation is important for physical security of Armenian people

Armenian FM to Erdogan: We believe not in words, but deeds

Ardshinbank upgrades its second branch office in Vagharshapat (PHOTOS)

Bitcoin price is on rise

Azerbaijan MFA calls on international organizations to “mobilize their efforts” to close Armenia nuclear plant

Lithuania FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia parliament speaker signs law on changes to Electoral Code

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

Armenia Cadastre Committee has new deputy chief

Armenia high-tech deputy minister is sacked

181 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia acting PM signs new decision

Armenia National Security Service solves case of taking large bribe by MOD official

Yerevan municipal council opposition member gives up her seat

Person, 27, tries to commit suicide by jumping from Yerevan bridge

At least 17 killed in inter-community clashes in Nigeria

US politician suspected of involvement in drug trafficking

Japan ruling party candidates lose in parliament elections

Indonesia navy finds missing submarine, crewmembers could not be saved

US start-up to manufacture “electric seaglider”

New Chinese COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be tested in humans

Syrian MFA: Turkey left more than 1 million residents without drinking water

Stanford engineers develop prototype exoskeleton to increase walking speed

Rebel units of Somali Armed Forces enter northern regions of country's capital

Armenian side transfers strategic positions to Azerbaijan in Syunik Province

Catholicos of All Armenians receives French Senate's delegation

Iran launches mass production of its own COVID-19 vaccine

Armenian FM meets Cyprus defense minister

Baghdad hospital fire death toll rises to 82

Iran presents new military developments

US to provide additional aid to India in response to COVID-19 situation

Armenian defense ministry denies reports on ceasefire violations

Iranian FM accuses US of medical terrorism

Armenian President accepts government's resignation

27 people killed in Iraqi hospital fire

410 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Nikol Pashinyan resigns as Armenian PM

Artsakh MFA: This is a moral victory both Armenian people and entire civilized world

Nikol Pashinyan has phone talks with Emmanuel Macron

Nikol Pashinyan to address nation

US Ambassador to Ankara summoned to Turkish MFA

Malaysian artist arrested for insulting the Queen

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter CEOs to testify in Senate on algorithms and social media amplification

Dogu Perincek says Ankara must close Incirlik Air Base for US in response to Armenian Genocide recognition

ARF-D Bureau welcomes US President's statement recognizing the Armenian Genocide

US: Mother of five fired from job after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccination

Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden

China is considering creation of defense system against near-Earth asteroids

Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth

Armenia President: Recognition of Armenian Genocide is a bold and inspiring act, thank you, President Biden

India wants to build largest nuclear power plant in world

Armenia PM, wife attend final "Remembrance Trilogy" concert dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary (PHOTO)

His Holiness Aram I: US President's wise and courageous act is highly applaudable

Erdogan reiterates call to be good neighbor with Armenia in letter addressed to Patriarch Sahag Mashalian

CIA director was secretly visiting Afghanistan

Erdogan, Aliyev negotiate over Biden's statement

Karabakh President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at memorial complex in Yerevan

Armenia MFA issues statement on US President's official recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Sri Lankan police arrest senior Muslim leader over 2019 attacks

BREAKING: US President Joe Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide

Armenia Deputy PM on US President Joe Biden's April 24th statement

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: US President Joe Biden kept his promise

Court rejects motion to apply arrest as pre-trial measure against mayor of Armenia's Meghri

Iranian President: Most provinces are on their way to peak of COVID-19 fourth wave

Pallone speaks on official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US (VIDEO)

Spain detains man who infected 22 people with COVID-19

Turkish FM responds to Biden who used the word 'genocide' in his April 24th statement

Adam Schiff speaks following Biden's statement on Armenian Genocide

Pashinyan to Biden following his statement on Armenian Genocide: Your principled position is a powerful step

Joe Biden: We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide

Turkey counts on Qatar investment to develop and commission Akinci Tiha drone project

Albanian President accuses US ambassador of interfering in country's internal affairs

Ex-president Kocharyan visits Armenian Genocide memorial complex with his family (PHOTOS)