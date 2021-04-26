Armenia parliament speaker signs law on changes to Electoral Code

YEREVAN. – The speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ararat Mirzoyan, has signed the law on amendments and addenda to the Electoral Code. The NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
On April 1, the parliament passed this proposed law, according to which elections in Armenia shall be held by the proportional representation electoral system; that is, the "rating"-based electoral system has been abolished in the country.
On April 17, however, President Armen Sarkissian had announced that he will not sign this law, but will not apply to the Constitutional Court either to determine the constitutionality of this law.
The studies of the President's Office on this law have led to the conclusion that this law is not seemingly problematic from the constitutional point of view, the President had said in a statement.