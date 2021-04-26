Bitcoin price is on rise

The price of bitcoin jumped again after a recent drop to a low in several weeks and increased by $ 6,000 overnight. According to the Coindesk crypto exchange, on April 26, the cost of the most popular cryptocurrency rose by 7.3 percent to $ 52,770 per coin.
On Friday, April 23rd, the price of bitcoin fell below the psychological mark of $ 50,000. During the trades, the price dropped to $ 48,300 - the minimum value in 48 days. A few days before the fall, the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $ 64,870 per coin.