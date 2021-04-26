News
Independent MP: No mechanism to challenge Armenia parliament decision if Pashinyan is reelected PM in legislature
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In the text of his resignation, [Armenia’s now acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan says, "We shall return the power we received from the citizen to him." First of all, can you return anything? You are only someone who takes away. Independent MP Gevorg Petrosyan told this to a press conference Monday, addressing Pashinyan.

"Hey, demagogue, if you are return the power [to the people], why do you say in the meantime that, 'I can come again [to power], become prime minister?' Hey, demagogue, whom are you fooling? That is, he threatens that, ‘If you do not behave, I will come again [to power], become prime minister.’

There are two facts underlying the resignation of any person: Either the health condition is unsatisfactory, or he has failed the domain, is leaving. If you have a health problem, let us know. But if you realize that you have failed, what is the return of a failed person?

He [Pashinyan] says, ‘I resigned, there will be no candidate nominated for prime minister in two weeks, only I will be nominated, I will not be elected, and the parliament will be dissolved;’ that is, he does not care about the parliament, and he has drawn in advance with a pen what will happen. What if you go on an adventurism and the parliament elects you? The topic of the [snap parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20] will be closed. If he is elected [again] prime minister in the NA [National Assembly], there is no mechanism to challenge the [respective] decision of the NA. I expect everything from him. He can say, 'I am not being elected,' but he give an internal order, say 'elect me,'" Petrosyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն
