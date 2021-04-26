News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ardshinbank upgrades its second branch office in Vagharshapat (PHOTOS)
Ardshinbank upgrades its second branch office in Vagharshapat (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank continues to expand the list of modernized branches providing a full package of modern banking services. On April 23, the bank reopened its Etchmiadzin branch. The opening ceremony was attended by city leaders, clients, as well as bank managers.

In her welcoming speech, the Mayor of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan noted the importance of Ardshinbank's investments in the development of the region and congratulated locals on the launch of the renovated branch office. "The region's cooperation with Ardshinbank has undoubtedly a great potential. I am glad that so many Etchmiadzin residents will visit the branch of Ardshinbank to get a more convenient service».

Director of Retail Business Artak Khachatryan noted that the new modern branch offers its clients more convenient service conditions, a 24-hour self-service area, access to financial services and new banking technologies. “All this was done to improve the quality of service for both residents and regional businesses. At the same time, we pay special attention to the development of online services allowing our clients to contact the bank in a 24-hour mode. This is the 56th of 60 branch offices upgraded under a large - scale program of modernization of the branch network,"- said A. Khachatryan.

The new branch is located on 1 Nar-Dos str, in Etchmiadzin. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 09:15 to 16:45.

Ardshininvestbank is one of the leading banks in Armenia and has a large distribution network with over 60 branches all over the country.

The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness
The aim of the competition was to encourage journalists to cover current topics in the financial and banking sector...
 Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering
In a press statement, Chris Vogelzang expressed surprise at the charges against him...
 Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained
He added that an investigation was launched into the fact...
 Ameriabank launches placement of new bond issues for USD 20 million and AMD 5 billion
Note that Ameriabank is one of the market leaders by number and volume of issued bonds...
 “Greener inside, greener outside” - Inecobank is the first partner financial institution of GEFF in Armenia second phase
These technologies have a savings ratio of at least 20% higher than the market average...
 Ardshinbank together with Visa launched an electronic wallet within the Мobile banking app
Now the smartphone is becoming a convenient means of payment...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos