Ardshinbank upgrades its second branch office in Vagharshapat (PHOTOS)

Ardshinbank continues to expand the list of modernized branches providing a full package of modern banking services. On April 23, the bank reopened its Etchmiadzin branch. The opening ceremony was attended by city leaders, clients, as well as bank managers.
In her welcoming speech, the Mayor of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan noted the importance of Ardshinbank's investments in the development of the region and congratulated locals on the launch of the renovated branch office. "The region's cooperation with Ardshinbank has undoubtedly a great potential. I am glad that so many Etchmiadzin residents will visit the branch of Ardshinbank to get a more convenient service».
Director of Retail Business Artak Khachatryan noted that the new modern branch offers its clients more convenient service conditions, a 24-hour self-service area, access to financial services and new banking technologies. “All this was done to improve the quality of service for both residents and regional businesses. At the same time, we pay special attention to the development of online services allowing our clients to contact the bank in a 24-hour mode. This is the 56th of 60 branch offices upgraded under a large - scale program of modernization of the branch network,"- said A. Khachatryan.
The new branch is located on 1 Nar-Dos str, in Etchmiadzin. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 09:15 to 16:45.
Ardshininvestbank is one of the leading banks in Armenia and has a large distribution network with over 60 branches all over the country.
The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.