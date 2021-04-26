News
Monday
April 26
News
Russian embassy: Armenia, Russia have very wide field of cooperation
Russian embassy: Armenia, Russia have very wide field of cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The issue of sovereignty must be viewed through the prism of intervention by our Western partners. Russia's Chargé d'Affaires Aleksey Sinegubov said this during Monday’s conference, entitled "Independence and Sovereignty: Threats and Challenges for Modern Armenia."

In his words, Armenia and Russia have a very wide field of cooperation in this regard. "Given the fact that value issues are the basis that binds our peoples very closely, affirming their spiritual and civilizational closeness, the countries not only can, but simply must, work closely together on the noted topic," Sinegubov added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
